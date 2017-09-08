Suspect arrested in local shooting of two people

The man police believe shot two people in north Lawton on July 19 has been arrested.

Seventeen-year-old Tawaan Dupree Richardson, also known as Pooh Butt, is charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill, according to court records. His bond was set at $30,000.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Lawton police responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Northwest Baldwin Avenue and found two injured men.

Both men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital, the affidavit states. Witnesses said Richardson pulled the trigger on them after receiving a tattoo from one of the witnesses. The man who gave the tattoo told police that a few days prior to the incident Richardson had sent text messages saying he wanted "some more tattoo work done," the affidavit states. On July 19 his schedule was open, so he called Richardson and told him that he could work on the tattoo.

Accompanied by a friend, Richardson arrived at 2:30 p.m., and the tattoo artist "finished up some shading and a palm tree on the neck" around 7 p.m., so the artist began shading a tattoo on Richardson's friend.