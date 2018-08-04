Survivors will tell their stories at Marie Detty event Thursday

Marie Detty Youth and Family Services will host two speakers on Thursday for Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Prevention month.

Marie Detty holds an annual awareness event each April; however, this will be the first year the event will feature speakers.

"We are having two survivors speak at this event, and we are really excited about it," Dianne Owens, executive director for the agency, said.

Yolanda Spotts Harden will speak about her experience in the foster care system, as well as how the Marie Detty agency personally touched her life.

Harden will be followed by Linda Terrell. Terrell is a sexual assault survivor and will speak about sexual assault prevention. She is a recognized leader in the field of sexual violence and child abuse prevention.

"Yolanda, she actually reached out to us," Owens said. " She just emailed us through our website one day and got in touch with us. She had gone through the foster care system in Lawton and was wanting to share her experience and talk about how helpful we at Marie Detty were to her. She said she didn't know what she would have done without our services. She really just wanted to help spread awareness."