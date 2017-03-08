Support needed for survey of homeless

Organizers of the Lawton/Southwest Oklahoma Homeless Veterans Stand Down are seeking donations of refreshments, food, money, time or anything donors would like to share to make the event a success.

This year's Stand Down will be Oct. 6 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D. It's designed to assist veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Services will include: housing/shelter assistance, veterans benefits assistance, dental screening, medical screening/referral, legal assistance, clothing and haircuts.