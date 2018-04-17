Sunday shooting victim ID'd

Police have identified the man killed in a Sunday morning shooting on Lawton's northeast side.

Rory Martin was killed from a shooting incident in the 100 block Northeast 20th Street, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. Few other new details are available.

"We are still currently searching for information leading to a suspect in this case," Jenkins said.

Police were reportedly called to the VFW, 103 NE 20th, around 1:45 a.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers were advised that the unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. Martin was pronounced dead after arriving to the hospital a short time later, according to Jenkins..

Criminal Investigation Division detectives were called to investigate and process the scene.