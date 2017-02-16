Sunday fire in city investigated as arson

A Sunday night fire that destroyed an outbuilding and fences and very nearly a northwest Lawton neighborhood has been ruled an arson, according to investigators.

Lawton firefighters raced first to 1821 NW 22nd shortly before 7 p.m. after fire was seen climbing the wooden outbuilding behind the home. The fire quickly spread through blond-grass backyards and consumed some fencing before being doused and contained.

Police Officer Carlos Nazario reported finding the wooden pool house in the residence's back yard was consumed with fire. That same fire also damaged the backyard fences at 1823 NW 23rd and 1817 NW 23rd.

Fire Marshal Marc Sutphin was called in to investigate. Sutphin's investigation determined the fire may have been the result of arson and would be investigated.