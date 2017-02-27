Study: 84 pct. of US wildfires human-caused

People have started 84 percent of U.S. wildfires and 97 percent of wildfires in coastal California and the Central Valley, according to a new study led by scientists at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Human-started fires nationwide accounted for 44 percent of the total area of 89,339,131 acres burned over the last two decades.

These fires have vastly expanded the area burnt and the extent of the fire season, the researchers say. Intentionally set managed burns and agricultural fires were excluded from the study.

In California's Mediterranean climate region, 89 percent of the total 5,921,861 acres burned was caused by human-started wildfires. The region extends along the California coast from the Mexican border north to San Francisco, and inland to the Central Valley.