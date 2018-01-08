You are here

Students will receive school supplies at events

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 3:42am Staff

Several area entities will be giving away school supplies this weekend.

The City's Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday and the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Students who pre-registered for the event will be able to get supplies from 9-10 a.m. and unregistered students will be able to pick up supplies from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. while supplies last. 

For more information, call the Patterson Center at 581-3485 or the Comanche County Health Department at 248-5890.

