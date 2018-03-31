Students take robots to contest

Six weeks of design and building.

Four weeks of preparation and strategizing.

One weekend of competition.

The wait is over for two area teams of pre-engineering students, which have spent the last two months preparing for the annual FIRST Robotics Oklahoma Regional competition. Students from MacArthur High School and the Red River Technology Center are in Oklahoma City to compete in a grueling tournament to crown the state's best robot.

The regional competition, which began Thursday with practice matches and continues through today with the final playoff matches, is the culmination of countless hours of hard work, said Larry Wayman, MacArthur robotics sponsor and coach.

"They have put so much time into this robot that it's hard to count it all up," he said. "I think we've all learned a whole lot working on this bot this year."

Wayman took over the Highlanders' FIRST Robotics team this year after its previous sponsor and coach couldn't return. He joined the program without any real prior knowledge of robotics or the task that was laid before him. The team was in dysfunction through no fault of their own and in need of a helping hand. Wayman provided that.

"They asked me if I would do it and I said sure," he said. "We got a lot more done this year than they could have done otherwise. I just gave it a little bit different organization and it really helped them a lot."

All participating teams traveled to Stillwater during the first week of January to learn the game and the specifications for their robots. Unlike other local robotic programs, FIRST Robotics doesn't give teams many materials. Instead, each receives a drive train and some basic design specifications and are left to their own devices and materials to build the most mobile, durable and capable robot possible.

"We didn't have a whole lot to work with in the beginning," Wayman said. "We gleaned a lot of our stuff from the past. We had a robot that Elgin gave to us after they backed out of the competition some years ago, and we stripped it down for what we needed. I think it's a great bot."

For the MacArthur robotics team members, this build year was of coming together and enjoying the comradery. They spent countless hours after school and during weekends working in the shop to design and build a robot with what materials they had that could compete in Oklahoma City. Eric Willoughby, a senior in his second year with the team, said all of that time together really helped them become closer.

"Once you've been with someone for such a long time, you kind of feel like family," he said.

Families fight, and the Highlanders team was no different. With just six weeks to conceive and create the robot, stress was often high. Troubleshooting problems and addressing those issues often led to other unforeseen issues popping up. Senior Dylan Bana, a third-year robotics team member, said that's all part of the process.

"Making changes as we went along got even harder," he said. "There were different obstacles that we kept having to overcome. We spent a lot of time in the design process because of that. It was stressful, but that's part of the team building."