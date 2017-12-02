Students square off with robots

Middle and high school students from across the state of Oklahoma squared off with robots at the 2017 Oklahoma VEX State Championship on Saturday.

About 500 students from 88 schools, including Lawton Public Schools and Great Plains Technology Center, competed at the Great Plains Coliseum with the hope of advancing to the VEX Robotics World Championship.

The competition consisted of three divisions, VEX IQ, VRC Middle School and VRC High School, with the top-performing teams of each division qualifying for World.

Three local schools, Great Plains Technology Center and Boone-Apache Middle and High Schools, received awards that qualified them for World.

Under the team name Soldiers of Technology, the Great Plains Technology Center received the Excellence Award, accompanied by an $850 check, payable to the REC Foundation and courtesy of Northrop Grumman, for admission to World.

The Boone-Apache Middle School team Warrior Robotics earned both the Excellence Award with the $850 check and the Tournament Champion Award.

The Warrior Robotics of Boone-Apache High School are the recipients of the following awards: Robot Skills Champion Award, Judges Award and the Tournament Champion Award.

Although the Lawton High School team, LHS Robotics, did not qualify for World, they earned the Build Award.

The object of the game in which students competed was to attain a higher score than their opponents by making their robots move objects shaped liked stars and cubes into specific zones of the playing field.

Great Plains Technology Center Pre-Engineering Instructor Trecia Karinshak, who coordinated the event, said each match had a duration of two minutes.

"The first 15 seconds are autonomous," she said, "so the robot has to operate by pre-programming. - The last minute and 45 seconds are the drivers controlling their robots."

What it teaches students

Karinshak said robotics is not only enjoyable for students, but it also teaches them how to persevere because they spend a year building and programming their robots, and when their robots fail, the students must work on them again.

"As an educator for 25 years, I like kids to be challenged," she said. "I don't think we allow students to fail enough. In life, you are going to fail, and you have to learn how to pick yourself up and try again."

Student who compete, Karinshak said, gain a variety of skills, such as oral and written communication, which are vital to their future careers.

"They have to be able to talk to the judges," she said. "They have to be able to give presentations. They put PowerPoints together. - They have to read and write and think and do math and apply it."

According to Karinshak, professors at engineering schools frequently assign freshmen to build robots.

"The whole robotics program prepares them," she said. "These kids are going to get to engineering school and be like, 'OK I can do that.'"

William Ross, a Lawton High School freshman, said although he and his team have been working on their robot for months, they still have to modify it between matches at the competition.

"Every minute that we're not on the field," Ross said, "we've been trying to figure out ways to make it better."

