Students put their leadership skills to use

When he was in middle school, Dakota Phillips thought he was "too cool to get involved" in school clubs and activities because he was into sports as a wrestler. Now, as a senior at MacArthur High School, he still wrestles, but he is also the student council vice president, in leadership class and "in charge of the incoming freshman elections," among many other activities.

"I'm going to tell them that I'm not too cool for student council," Phillips said, and then gave a "thumbs up" just before he left the leadership classroom to talk to all the freshman about their upcoming class officers election.

Phillips credits his turnaround in attitude and even being able to speak in public one of his greatest fears to runof his greatest fears to running for school office and the skills he learned from the Oklahoma Association of Student Council (OASC) week-long workshop he attended this past summer in preparation to being the vice president.

The MacArthur leadership class this year "keeps me on track ... gets me ready for college," he said.

Phillips and student leaders at all three Lawton Public Schools high schools have been practicing their leadership skills since school started by running freshman enrollment and getting ready for Spirit Assembly and Spirit Week. They are now enthusiastically planning and looking forward to pep rallies, fundraisers and workshops.

Leadership classes help student leaders learn how to plan and execute school projects, lead others, communicate and manage their time. The activities directors Danna Bross at Eisenhower High School, Allee Passmore at Lawton High School and Denise Aguilar at MacArthur High School teach the classes and are the students' mentors and guides.

Each school has a leadership class, but which students are guaranteed a spot in the class and what criteria other students have to meet to be accepted in the class depends on the high school. Eisenhower offers a seniors-only leadership class, MacArthur has leadership class for senior officers and one junior parliamentarian, and Lawton has student leaders from each grade and for the student council in leadership classes.

Two students who are seniors and elected officers from each school and the three activities directors sat down with The Lawton Constitution recently to talk about the leadership classes and how they impact the students, the schools and the community.