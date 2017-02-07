Students learn about police work at junior academy

What is there for kids to do in Lawton for the summer?

That question was answered last week as 35 kids participated in the Junior Citizens Police Academy. It was led by Sgt. Stephanie Crawford, Officer Justin Dye and Sgt. Brian DeLozier, the members of the Community Oriented Police (COP) Unit.

On Monday the COP officers gave a talk on bullying and cyberbullying and Lt. Justin Thorne spoke to the class about the motor unit, traffic, and the bike patrol. Personnel from central dispatch spoke about communications and how the dispatch room was set up.

On Tuesday the patrol division explained unit functions. Capt. Alvin Winham and Lt. Brad Davis spoke about use of force and officer survival. After lunch Winham and Davis spoke about the SWAT team and Kay Carney spoke to the group about the Sentinels.

Throughout the week, students were exposed to narcotics/vice units, and on their lunch break, officers spoke to the kids about what to do and what not to do if they had contact with the police.

A gang presentation was given and the kids were taught about gang signs, tattoos, and gang sets. The rest of the week was spent on the K-9 units and the students becoming familiar with the officers themselves.

"I learned different kinds of things like codes and things that the officers do. I liked the academy as a whole," said Anietria Dennis, who will be in the ninth grade at MacArthur High School in the fall. "This is my second year to take the academy and I learn more every time I go through it."

"I learned about all the different divisions," Jailynn Lawrence said. "Police never have a day off. My favorite part of the academy is getting to know the officers and becoming friends with them. They aren't all bad people like people say they are." Jailynn is a senior and is home-schooled.

Police work harder than imagined

Her brother Jaden will be in the 10th grade this fall and is also home-schooled.

"I learned that police work is harder than what I imagined," he said. "Police officers are friendly and they want the best for this community."