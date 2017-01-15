Students get lesson on living, dancing during Colonial era

Fifth-graders at Woodland Hills Elementary got a first-hand taste of what it is like to live and dance during America's Colonial era Thursday.

In front of the school's stage all three classes of fifth-graders tried repeatedly to replicate dance steps, curtsey and bow and act like proper ladies and gentlemen.

"One, two, up, down, five, six, up, down," said Colonial-era re-enactor Kimberly Hagan, an Oklahoma History Center education curator as she ignored the giggles, excited conversations and eye-rolling.

Fifth-grade teacher Dianna Morey, who applied for the grant to bring the OHC re-enactor and educator to Woodland Hills, watched her students try to negotiate the sedate dance.

"We call it 'Living History,' I'm trying to bring history to life," Morey said, adding the Colonial era (1492-1763) "is my favorite time period in history, so I try to bring it to life so when they leave the fifth grade, they want to learn history ... so they walk out of my classroom loving history."

The hour-and-a-half program Hagan brought to the students included information about Colonial dress, the customs and the social mores of the era, Morey said.

"Now she is teaching an actual Colonial dance. ... She taught how they introduce each other, what they look for in a dance and how they pick their partners," Morey said.

All the students faced Hagan as she showed them a particular step to complete the dance sequence. The students stood in rows, a row of boys, then a row of girls with that pattern repeated for all the students.

"Now I'm going to throw a wrench in the plan," Hagan said, directing the gentlemen to turn around to face the ladies, while informing them that they would each move to their left when the dance started. Chaos and noise ensued, which Hagan damped down.

In order to bring history to life, Morey uses all the resources she can find, including the OHC traveling trunk program.The traveling trunk program gives a "Living History" view into how people lived during earlier times. In the corner of the room, Morey opened a large sturdy trunk filled with what a Continental soldier during the Colonial era in America would have worn and used.

"The students love the trunks. They can try the clothes on, they can touch everything in the trunk," and see how someone lived then, she said. This is the fourth trunk Morey has driven to Oklahoma City to pick up. Although the program is free, there is a cost to ship the trunk.