Students explore careers at Tech Center

Other than the smell, the sheep's brain with eyeballs attached resting in his gloved hands did not faze Giovanni Gordon.

This the eighth-year that Great Plains Technology Center has offered Career Connections summer camp for sixth- through eighth-graders, who can to explore up to four different careers over a two-week period. The participants can choose from 10 different career paths available for students to pursue at Great Plains during their junior and senior years. If they they are interested in engineering, they can pursue that field starting in ninth grade with Great Plains instructors at one of Lawton's high schools, said Kristy Barnett, Career Connections co-coordinator. Sherrie Bellamy is the other coordinator.

This is the second year Gordon has attended the camp. Out of the offerings this year, Gordon selected the first-week's afternoon anatomy and physiology class.

Eyeball to eyeball

Wednesday afternoon is when he and fellow campers came eyeball to eyeball with a sheep's brain and eyes. During the week, they dissected those along with a sheep's liver and kidneys and learned about the structure and strength of bones.

"I like the whole hands-on learning style because it helps me learn better," Gordon said. "Yes, it is gross in some instances, but it is mostly the smell that is gross."

As a Lawton High ninth-grader this fall, Gordon will not be eligible for the program next summer, but he is glad he was able to explore different careers and interests at Great Plains.

"Last year I took electric, basic auto maintenance, tech exploration and snap circuits," he said, explaining that he could only take one course this summer. "If I had been able to take two this week, it would have been carpentry and the anatomy and physiology and then probably photography and cyber security and forensics."

The first week of class, 78 signed up for morning classes and 83 for afternoon classes, Bellamy said, with similar numbers for the second week. Participants each summer are from public schools and private schools and home-schooled and from many different cities and towns, including Indiahoma, Grandfield, Walters, Elgin Sterling, Fletcher, Cache and Lawton.

Campers who have never attended before can be apprehensive when they first arrive on Monday, but they quickly change, Barnett said.

"They don't know what to think of it. But the returning students are loud and excited to be there. ... the new students start mingling when they have breaks, meet new people and they get comfortable."

Many of the new students enjoy it so much that their parents come in that day or week to sign them up for more classes.

Changes to classes

This year there has been a change to two classes anatomy and physiology has added the dissection of the organs and engineering has also changed from the focus on robotics to various engineering disciplines, Barnett said.

In the anatomy and physiology lab, pans of sheep's brains with the eyes still attached by connective tissue were laid out in front of students. The smell was not overpowering, but it was there. The students had just finished a session on breaking the "bones" they had constructed.

"We talked bout the different structures of bones and the different categories of bones, how strong bones were," said instructor William Schlecht. "They got online and did some research about bone, then they built bones."

The "bones" were each made out of three pieces of 8-by-11-inch paper, about 4 inches of tape and a small amount of glue. Some two-member teams rolled the paper; other teams like Maraijha Presley and Teage Hamilton, who won the contest for the strongest bone, folded and rolled the paper giving it more strength. Then using weights, they tried to break the "bones."

Schlecht teaches more than anatomy and physiology.

"They learn how to learn without so much guidance. They watched a few videos about who is responsible for their learning. Then they decide what is important to them. They go and do the research and go where it takes them."

In the engineering career connections lab, campers were constructing Newton's cradles (devices that demonstrate conservation of momentum and energy with a series of swinging spheres) with marbles, string and sticks and then calibrating them.

"Each day of the week we are focusing on a different discipline in engineering," said instructor Marcia Brown. "We did electrical, we did civil with the hydraulic bridges, and today we are doing mechanical. A lot of mechanical engineering uses physics, so Newton's cradle demonstrates the physics of motion."

On Thursday, Brown's class was studying aerospace engineering and was out in the front parking lot with small plastic canisters that the campers periodically made take off toward the sky and then settle back to earth. The excitement was palpable.

"We're just doing practice canisters now. After the break we will be shooting off rockets. We're trying two different fuel sources to see which gives them a faster propellant," Brown said.

Two of Brown's students, Elizabeth Andrews and Jalcye Gilbert, said in unison, "We're making ice cream on Friday."

The focus on Friday is chemical engineering and making both slime and ice cream is on the schedule.

"I really liked electrical. On Monday, we made light-up cards.I like things that are sparkly," Gilbert said, explaining that she has wanted to go to Great Plains for years and signed up for an engineering class this week and cyber security and forensics next week because "I want to be an engineer when I grown up a chemical engineer."

Andrews said that her favorite engineering discipline so far was civil engineering because the students built a hydraulic bridge using syringes.

"I want to take engineering because it looked like fun," she said. "Next week I'm taking anatomy and physiology because I want to be a nurse or a doctor."

The hallways at Great Plains are quiet and almost deserted while the campers are involved in learning, but the entire campus seems to come alive at the start of the morning and afternoon sessions and break times.