Students, educators meet with legislators on funding

Over 100 students, educators and other local people from different political backgrounds joined together for a town hall meeting with state representatives and candidates on Saturday afternoon at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th.

Lawton Students for Change, a group composed of students from Cameron University as well as Lawton and Duncan Public Schools, organized the two-hour meeting and followed the moderation rules of the Town Hall Project, event sponsor.

The discussion topics included the state education, diversity and gun legislation. The volunteer panelists were Rep. Jeff Coody, R-Grandfield; Rep. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton; Trey Caldwell, candidate for Oklahoma House; Larry Bush, candidate for Oklahoma House; Jacobi Crowley, candidate for Oklahoma Senate; and Daniel Pae, candidate for Oklahoma Senate.

Lawton Students for Change member Briley Jones, 19, a Cameron University sophomore majoring in English, welcomed everyone to the meeting and established its purpose: to discuss issues in a calm manner.

"We are all here because we have something to say," he said. "We are all here to listen to various perspectives and receive answers."

The room was packed, with people filling up all the chairs and standing against the walls. Some Lawtonians who attended included Sue Tyrrell, assistant professor of English at Cameron University, along with Kristopher Mayfield and Becky Harris, who are both Cameron students.

Moderator Abeer Shahid presented the first statement to the panel provide a brief summary of education and education funding in Oklahoma.

Coody said he was glad teachers would be receiving much-needed raises, but he still does not agree with tax increases for education funding. Removing money from the pay checks of hard-working Oklahomans should be the last source, he said.

"I've always felt like we can provide for education with available money," Coody said. "I've always opposed the major tax increase that's been put forward."

Montgomery shared that low funding for education was one of the main reasons he decided to run for office in 2014. He said the state needs to continue to make new records for the amount of funds appropriated for education.