Students design windmills to power phones

On Thursday morning, with only three hours left until the windmills had to be completely built, there was no idle conversation in Room 145 of Cameron University's Science Complex.

One team was attaching the first blade on the tripod-shaped windmill while another team tested its finished windmill to see how much voltage it could produce. On another table, a well-executed drawing of a double-sided six-blade windmill lay discarded the team was now building a one-sided version and team members were outside spray-painting some blades and gluing PVC elbows together. The remaining two teams were in various stages of windmill building.

The main focus of the Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy was wind energy, which incorporates both mechanical engineering and electrical engineering, said Sheila Youngblood, director of the academy and an engineering professor at Cameron. The end result of the academy is for each team of four students to design and build a windmill that can power a cellphone.

Attending the academy is much more than learning about wind energy learning teamwork and helping decide future career paths were the two elements that campers Bryce Reid and Kristen Nguyen said they gained from attending the academy and would take back to school this fall.

"I think it will help me have better cooperation with others," said Reid, who will be a junior at Maud High School. "We all think our ideas are best" and the academy has taught him that each person's ideas can have merit and how to compromise.

Nguyen, who will be a senior at Norman North High this fall, is one of the oldest at the academy and was not used to teaming with younger students.

"I'm a lot older than most of these campers," she said, explaining the maturity levels and backgrounds are different. She is almost 18 and from the city and many campers are from rural areas.

It is good training because "it is like in the workplace where you are all equal," she said.

The academy

Last year was the first year for this academy, when it as called the Aerospace Engineering and Applied Math Summer Academy, Youngblood said. Funding in 2016 was from a state regents' grant, whose focus was aerospace.

This year, funding for the academy came from EPSCoR (Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research) and the Mathematical Association of America.

"Our engineering program here as multiple disciplines, so we wanted to show those different disciplines and show the application of mathematics in everything," she said.

The intention is to have four rotations in coming years, all under the general Engineering and Applied Mathematics heading, including last year's aerospace focus, followed by this year's mechanical and electrical engineering focus, then an environmental engineering focus and finally, "I don't know what the last one will be yet," she said.

During the first weekend of the camp, campers learned team building and communication skills as well as overcoming fears during a ropes course in Stillwater.

"I started to talk to them on the ropes course because you had to have a teammate. ... It helps build trust," said Reid, adding he is uncomfortable with heights.

The entire week focused on learning about wind energy with the campers trying various blade designs and learning about lift and drag using Cameron's wind tunnel and a Vernier windmill, as well as talks from industry speakers.

Then the group toured Bergey Windpower Company in Norman on Wednesday where they were taken step by step through the manufacturing process, allowing them to learn more about their designs.

On Thursday afternoon, their windmills, tested for not, earned points for five different criteria, Youngblood said. The criteria included: maximum velocity, checked by connecting it to a volt meter; does it work or not; plug a partially charged cellphone in and find out the different in charge it receives in three minutes; a cost analysis of how much it would cost to make; and the team's design notebook.

Part of the design is deciding whether to have a horizontal or vertical windmill, something the team had to decide based on what they learned during the academy.

Nguyen's team decided on a horizontal design, which she explained means the engine is horizontal to the ground and you can't tell from the blades.

"Yesterday, we wanted to do blades on each side," she said, explaining that the team redesigned it when the motor worked better with just one side having blades. "We have elbow sockets, so it is elevated; that is one thing different." As to the cost analysis, "ours is expensive because we originally designed it for the double and then we changed it. We have to include that cost."

"We chose a horizontal design," Reid said. "They work better against the wind because there isn't as much drag. We decided to use a tripod design because it has height on it. ... We tested the blade out (in the wind tunnel) and it tells you the drag and the lift. The only thing to do now is to attach the blade to the windmill to see if it will charge the cellphone."

Nguyen thinks her team did a great job on its design notebook because the members worked on it from the first day; she wasn't worried about the contest outcome.

"It is a learning experience, not the competition," she said, adding that when applying to college, "it will be more about what I did than if I always got A's."

Finding a future

"Engineering is going to be the type of course I'm going to take in college. I love building things," Reid said, explaining that was why he wanted to attend the academy. "I see myself with a mechanical engineering degree I don't know exactly what I will make but whatever job I get, I want it to be hands on."

Nguyen started attending science academies across the state when she was in middle school. Academies are offered through the OKcollegestart.org website. Influenced by her father, who is an engineer at Tinker Air Force Base, Nguyen is interested in both engineering and medicine.