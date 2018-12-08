Students to be first line of defense against technology issues this year

A group of high school students will be the first line of defense against technology issues when Lawton Public Schools returns to class next month.

Students from all three high schools underwent two days of hands-on training to become student technology leaders. When a computer freezes and won't operate, they'll be there. When a conflict arises between the computer and printer, they'll be there. When projectors fail to operate, they'll be there. When any piece of technology fails and disrupts a class taking valuable learning time away from other students these students will be the first on-site techs to address the problem.