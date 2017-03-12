Student sets up blood drive here

Gateway Success Center will hold a blood drive Wednesday, thanks to Gateway junior Madison Glenn.

The public is welcome to donate blood in the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) bloodmobile, which will be parked in front of Douglass Learning Center's entrance, 102 E Gore, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Bringing the bloodmobile to Gateway, located in the Douglass Learning Center, was Glenn's idea.

"My mom, my aunt and my brother are all nurses," Glenn said, explaining she wants to become a phlebotomist before pursuing nursing and then becoming a doctor.

Glenn, who has volunteered at the Red Cross and Reynolds Army Hospital, will start an internship at OBI on Monday.

Last week, Glenn and members of Gateway's student council visited all the offices and classrooms getting staff members and older students signed up for the blood drive.

All are invited to donate, but everyone needs to know the guidelines for giving blood, Glenn said.

The general guidelines include being in good health not "having low blood sugar or low iron" at the time of donation, Glenn said.