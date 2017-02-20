Student with Lawton roots is 1st female drum major at Oklahoma

Julie Siberts has a better reason than most to be excited about her upcoming junior year at the University of Oklahoma, she was recently voted to be the 2017 Pride of Oklahoma Drum Major the first female in the 113-year history of the Pride.

Although "it is exciting to be considered the first," Siberts said, that isn't what she thought of when trying out for the position.

The sophomore is a music education major at OU and is primarily an oboe player. But since oboe is not a band instrument, she has been playing trumpet in the OU band, this past fall serving as a trumpet squad leader.

"The fact it was a male position didn't really come to mind," she said during a phone interview Monday afternoon. "This is something I wanted to go out for and it is real competitive."

Becoming the Pride's drum major has been her goal since starting school at OU, she said. From Dumfries, Va., she has family connections to Lawton her mother, Laurel (Chapman) Siberts, graduated from Lawton High in 1988; and her grandparents Wayne and Penny Chapman still live here.

This year there were four students competing for the drum major position two men and two women.