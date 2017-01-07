Strong storms rush through Lawton area

The towns of Walters and Temple were completely without electricity Friday night after a series of storms ushered a strong cold front into Southwest Oklahoma.

"A transmission line was rendered inoperable near Baseline Road," Shawn Strange, city manager of Walters, said. "We have crews on the way now to repair the line."

"We have power lines and poles down east on Oklahoma 53, north on Oklahoma 65, and south on Oklahoma 65," Julia Bystedt with Cotton County Sheriff's Office said. "There have been no accidents reported and Kestow Simpson, who is our emergency management director, is on the road inspecting damage right now."

The Temple Police Department reported no accidents, no trees on houses, but power lines were down in a widespread area.

In Altus, Delana Stokes, with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, said, "there are no power lines down, no trees on houses, but it's raining hard and has been for awhile. Some people had wires come loose from their houses, but the folks went out and got them up and running."

According to the Cotton Electric Co-op website, there were several hundred households without power near Temple and Walters, north as far as Baseline Road to U. S. 81 to the east.

As of 10 p.m., more than 3,000 Cotton Electric members were without power, most of them in Stephens County. A total of 50 outages affecting 3,221members were reported. Five members were out in Carter County, 81 in Comanche County (down from more than 200 earlier in the evening), 574 in Cotton County, 696 in Jefferson County, 1,828 in Stephens County and 37 in Tillman County.