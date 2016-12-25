Street upgrades added to plan

Plans for Lawton's new public safety facility have entered the construction design phase and city officials hope to have the project ready for bid by early spring.

City Council members voted to amend that design contract earlier this month to allow upgrades on Larrance Street between East Gore Boulevard and Southwest D Avenue, the segment of the street that will be adjacent to the new facility.

The 100,787-square-foot, three-story building will stretch between Larrance and Railroad streets, starting immediately south of Gore Boulevard, and will house four city functions: Lawton Police Department and the municipal jail, municipal court and Central Fire Station firefighters (fire administrative functions will remain at Central Fire Station on Southwest D Avenue).

The City Council awarded Dewberry a $2.87 million design project earlier this year and the decision to add the Larrance upgrades will add $123,990 to that contract price, still within the $3 million allocated for design work for the project, said City Manager Jerry Ihler.

Upgrades center on parking

City Engineer George Hennessee said the upgrades planned for Larrance essentially center on parking. The street will be the main access point for employees of the public safety complex and in addition to "beefing up the road," Hennessee said the work is necessary to create on-street parking and to realign existing driveways to match access points needed for the new complex. Assistant City Manager Bart Hadley said city officials delayed a decision on that work until preliminary designs showed just how much on-street parking was necessary, something engineers couldn't know until the complex was fitted onto the 5.2-acre tract.

City administrators said the work on Larrance won't come from funding allocated for construction in the 2015 Capital Improvements Program. Ihler told the council earlier this month the Larrance work will be funded from a $950,000 reimbursement Lawton received from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for work the city did on Northwest 112th Street as part of a joint city/county upgrade. Any additional funding will come from street-related funding in CIPs, not the construction funds allocated for the public safety facility, Ihler said, noting Larrance also will be bid separately from the public safety complex.

The decision to amend design plans came as Dewberry engineers continue their construction plans.

"We're working diligently to get construction plans done," Hennessee said, noting the sheer size of the project may change the construction time line.

Ihler said some design problems forced the city and engineers to bump back previously announced timelines by three months. He said that means the city and its engineers anticipate they will be ready to advertise the project for bids by March and potentially be ready to award bids in April.