Street renamed to honor Haywood

The mark Stanley Haywood left on Lawton and on his south Lawton neighborhood was recounted Monday when family and friends unveiled the Honorary Stanley Haywood Avenue. City of Lawton officials agreed to give that designation to the section of Pennsylvania Avenue between South 11th and Southwest 17th streets, the street where Haywood grew up, said Ward 7 Councilwoman V. Gay F. McGahee, who helped organized the project that was unveiled Monday during a ceremony at Fellowship Pentecostal Holiness Church. Stanley Haywood's son Stanley JeRone, noting the service his father performed in the community for decades, said it was fitting his father was being remembered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Haywood, who served as the Ward 7 councilman for 17 years and who worked with Lawton Public Schools and its students for 43 years, died in September 2015 after battling cancer.

Joe Williams Sr., a Haywood friend who also was pastor of his wife Charlotte Haywood's church and one of the organizers of Monday's event, remembered an honorable man who loved his community and its young people, noting Haywood would go out of his way to help a child. With three sons of his own, Haywood was always willing to lend a guiding hand to other children, as well as in his neighborhood through his civic involvements and via his counseling job with Lawton Public Schools.

"I'm excited about what is about to take place," Williams told those who gathered inside the church before they went outside to watch Haywood's family unveil the first of the street signs.

Barry Beauchamp, former superintendent of Lawton Public Schools, said he and Haywood came up through the school system together and he noted both men had the same mentor: Albert Johnson Sr. Beauchamp said Johnson counseled them that "there is a correct way to do things in life" and he said that is what Haywood did.