Street to be dedicated to former councilman

A section of Pennsylvania Avenue will be dedicated to the late Stanley Haywood Monday during a special morning ceremony.

The dedication ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Pentecostal Holiness Church, Southwest 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, before moving outdoors to unveil a sign at the nearby intersection that proclaims Honorary Stanley Haywood Avenue between South 11th and Southwest 17th streets. The designation means that while the street's official name won't change on city maps, it will be dedicated to Haywood's memory.

Ward 7 Councilwoman V. Gay F. McGahee and local pastor Joe Williams Sr., who helped organize the event, said that particular street was chosen because it is where Haywood grew up. Haywood's son, Stanley Jerone, said the house and neighborhood had special meaning to his father, a native Lawtonian who worked hard to educate himself and who left to graduate from college, then returned to his hometown to work with youth and pursue other civic activities.

Haywood, who died in September 2015 after battling cancer, served as the Ward 7 City Council representative for 17 years, was originally appointed to the post to succeed the late Carol "Cookie" Green after she died, then won election in his own right. Haywood also was a longtime educator in the community, working for Lawton Public Schools for 43 years until his retirement.

Friends and family said the dedication is intended to honor a man who came to define south Lawton through a variety of activities, many associated with youth.