Storm makes for rough ride home
Sat, 08/18/2018 - 3:33am Staff
Tom McDonald knows the sport of rodeo pretty well and when he says something resembles a bucking bull ride, it's probably a pretty intense situation.
The veteran coach, who took over the Chattanooga softball program this season after a long stint at Central Middle School in Lawton, took his Warriors south to face Grandfield Friday afternoon in a regular-season game and when they arrived they were greeted by hot temperatures and a few clouds.