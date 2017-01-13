Before the storm, it's wise to prepare an emergency kit

Living through a winter storm can be made easier by knowing what and what not to do before, during and after the storm.

Before the storm, be sure to assemble emergency supplies, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

Ensure that you have at least one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days. Individual needs vary according to age, gender, health, level of activity, food choices and climate.

Store at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food for your household, including pets. Include a non-electric can opener for canned food.

You will also need a flashlight, radio, and cellphone charger. The flashlight and radio should be either hand cranked or battery powered, and stored with extra batteries. Your cellphone charger should be hand-crank or solar or should be able to be charged from a car outlet.

Other items to be considered include medical needs, including a first-aid kit, prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter medications, and medical supplies; sanitation supplies, including hand sanitizer, towelettes, paper products, diapers and plastic bags; and assistive technology, including battery backup power for power-dependent mobility devices, oxygen, and other assistive technology needs.

During the storm, survival is the main word on which to focus.

According to FEMA, stay indoors and avoid driving as much as possible. If the power goes out, close off unused rooms to consolidate and retain heat.