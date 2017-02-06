Store robbery investigated

A convenience store was the scene of an early morning armed robbery Thursday.

A clerk at the EZ Go store at 2401 Cache Road reported a man he didn't know came into the store with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before leaving.

Police warn of scammer posing as soldier

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the police department, said police are warning residents about a scam in which a man is posing as a soldier. Jenkins said the scammer appears to be a man who is lost and asks other soldiers for money so he can "get to where he is going." He usually operates at the Wal-mart on Sheridan Road.

"He is back at this again and we want the public and our local military to be aware of this scam. If anyone happens to run into him doing his scamming, please be aware," Jenkins said.