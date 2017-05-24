Stinger school emerges as Army priority at Sill

Fort Sill's Air Defense Artillery (ADA) School is piloting a course to train infantry soldiers on how to build and defend a short-range air defense (SHORAD) site.

The 24 soldiers in the five-week course come from all over Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Bragg, N.C., and Fort Benning, Ga., according to Maj. Jimmy Chen, executive officer of 2nd Battalion, 6th ADA.

"Today we are training infantry maneuver folks on Stinger tactics. Now Stingers are your man-portable air defense (MANPADS) missiles. They're designed to where they could neutralize an enemy's aircraft. So the intent of this training is to make sure that we're equipping maneuver forces with the skills and equipment necessary to defend our interests when they're overseas, particularly from the air-threat realm," Chen explained.

As late as 2004 the Army had 24 SHORAD units. Because leadership thought intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) would be the bigger threat, many of these went away. Today the U.S. is down to nine, two in the active Army and the rest in the National Guard.

Gen. Mark Milley, Army Chief of Staff, has now made SHORAD a priority and wants more infantrymen serving in brigade combat teams (BCTs) trained on SHORAD so as to fill a critical gap. This would make the BCTs safer from air attack and make it easier for them to maneuver.

There are a lot of emerging threats in the world today, Chen noted.

"We know that the enemy are coming up with capabilities anywhere from small drones to large aircraft. Maneuver forces don't always have air defense capabilities with them. But the way that we're training these soldiers now, we're giving them the ability and the equipment to address these issues and challenges," he said.

In the past only air defenders in the 14-series of military occupational specialties got this type of training.

"Now these are infantry folks we also call them maneuver as well who will receive the air defense training. So we're bringing the air defense to them as opposed to having a separate set of folks trained in air defense tactics and procedures," said Chen.

"The trick is to train these folks not to where they are absolute experts ... but to give them enough skills to engage enemy weapon systems or aircraft competently," he said. "They will be working anywhere from brigade combat teams down to a small unit level." They'll still be infantrymen, but this will be an additional skill set for them."

Depending on the success of the course, the ADA School plans on offering the course again in the fall.

"This could potentially go into an enduring effort," Chen said.

The class starts with an introduction, basic skills and visual aircraft recognition. Then they get into simulations with the Improved Moving Target Simulator and the Stinger dome, where two-soldier teams practice using the shoulder-mounted Stinger MANPADS to take out computer-generated air threats inside a 360-degree dome. The weapon is capable of engaging small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) all the way up to helicopters.