Steer, heifer show will return to fairgrounds

The Wichita Mountains Classic Steer & Heifer Show is returning to the Comanche County Fairgrounds after a two-year absence.

Not only is the Oklahoma Club Calf Association (OCCA) sanctioning the show as it did before, but its president considers this its premier winter show, according to Renee Payette, chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau agriculture committee that hosts the show.

"We were able to get the weekend back again, and we were able to get with Oklahoma Club Calf Association and introduce the option of having steers again and the pre-juniors and the showmanship, and they were very excited about it, so that's why we're doing it," she said.

Most of the cattle will come from Oklahoma, but organizers have had some phone calls from Texas. As before, the Wichita Mountains Classic marks the beginning of the show season for the young people who travel the show circuit.

"That's why a lot of people are bringing their cattle in, is to get them out and get them used to being in the show ring," Payette said.

The traditions established during the previous 29-year run of the Wichita Mountains Classic will carry over. The 10 members of the ag committee, all of them volunteers, put it together. This year, though, the Wichita Mountains Classic will have Sullivan's Supply as show sponsor, according to Shannon Yarbrough, manager of the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau. Host hotel will be Comfort Suites, 201 SE Interstate Drive.

Event starts Dec. 2

The event will run Dec. 2-3 at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Exhibitors will be able to start moving into the Expo Building at 4 p.m. Dec. 1.

Deadline for entries is Friday, but entries will also be taken on-site. Online entry forms can be found by clicking on the link at http://lawtonfortsillchamber.com/main/wichita-mountains-classic.

Entry fee is $50 a head per ring or $80 a head for two rings a day. As before, there is a 70 percent payback in classes. The entry fee to compete for showmanship awards is $10 per ring.

Steers and heifers will be judged both days, and contestants will be allowed to show the same animal up to four times that weekend if they wish. That provides them the option of getting four sets of points with the OCCA.

Prizes

Prizes include $500 for grand champion heifer, $250 for reserve grand heifer, $500 each for grand champion prospect steer (900 pounds or less) and grand champion progress steer (901 pounds or more), $250 each for reserve grand prospect and progress steers, $150 for pre-junior grand champion and $75 for pre-junior reserve grand. The pre-junior competition is open to exhibitors who are 4 to 7 years old as of April 1, 2017.