STEAMbrary program gathers steam at library

Several children took advantage of the new program, STEAMbrary, at the Lawton Public Library Thursday and seemed to enjoy the learning they did and the interaction between library workers, themselves and the people who brought them to the program.

STEAMbrary is a collection of modules and learning tools that kids use while having fun and learning at the same time. The STEAM in STEAMbrary stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Each module and tool is designed to teach the children how to think outside of the box.

A loom was available to the children and a bracelet could be constructed with the loom and rubber bands. A set of acrylic blocks, in different shapes and colors, is used to build towers and erect buildings.

"This program lets the children use their imagination in whatever way that suits them," said Tanya Organ, youth services librarian. "This is the initial meeting of the program, so we don't know what to expect, or which tools the kids will use. We'll just have to wait and see. There are a lot of tools and modules to pick from."

"This is fun," said 6-year-old Alex "Bacon" Watts.

"Bacon" is homeschooled, enjoys learning new things and was making a tower at the program. His tower was quite high when it finally fell. He proceeded to pick up the blocks and begin again.

Beth Knighton, youth services clerk for the library, has been at the library for four years and assisted the kids with their projects Thursday.