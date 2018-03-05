State makes progress in diversifying

Oklahoma is making progress in diversifying its economy and the Lawton area has weathered the storm of the past few years better than might have been expected, participants in the Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation's annual luncheon were told Wednesday.

The event also included presentation of awards to local businesses and a reminder from the corporation that Lawton needs infrastructure improvements if it wants to attract larger industrial prospects.

Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Tourism Deby Snodgrass told the crowd that the state recorded 48 "wins" expansions or relocations in fiscal 2017 that are expected to result in almost $2.4 billion in capital investment and create more than 5,000 jobs.

In the fiscal year that began last July, she said, there have been 50 projects accounting for $504 million investment and 6,232 jobs.

In 2017, she said, foreign direct investment accounted for 14 percent of the projects, which rose to 17 percent this fiscal year.

"Foreign direct investment is only going to continue to grow," she said.

This year, energy and agriculture accounted for only 26 percent of the closed projects. Projects have included a paper plant in Inola, a company that will make commercial kitchen vent hoods and other equipment in Tulsa, and a company that plans to build jet-powered drones in Oklahoma City.

The Department of Commerce is dealing with 149 open projects, she said.

"Oklahoma is on an upward trend."

Closer to home, economist Mark Snead said the Lawton area economy can expect another year of very slow growth, primarily because of federal employment.

"Literally all of the headwinds are out of your control," he said.

While it appears that the local military population may have bottomed out, he said, there may still be more reductions in federal civilian employment.

Some good news is that the state economy is showing strength and finally may contribute to the local economy, a factor that was absent during the energy downturn.

And the private sector has taken up much of the slack from lower federal employment, Snead said.

"It really is quite impressive," he said.

Brad Cooksey, president of the Economic Development Corporation, reported that the organization had announced 75 new jobs since July 2017, primarily in expansion and retention of companies already here.

Looking to the future, the Lawton area must find and develop new industrial sites, a process that has already begun with assistance from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.