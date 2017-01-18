State auditor to visit local Rotarians

State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones will be guest speaker at the Greater Lawton Rotary Club when it meets at noon Thursday in the Wichita Room in Shepler Center at Cameron.

The public is welcome. To make a reservation for the meal, call Ron Jarvis, 512-5452, no later than noon today. Cost of the meal is $10.

Jones earned a degree in business administration/accounting from Cameron University and owned a telecommunications company for 16 years, as well as operating a cow-calf operation. He served four years as Comanche County commissioner and was elected state auditor in 2010. He was re-elected without opposition in 2014.

He and his wife Mary Jane live on their farm southwest of Cache.