Star-spangled pie wins over judges

A star-spangled pie made by Janie Dupler of rural Lawton won the judges' hearts Friday at the Comanche County Free Fair's inaugural pie contest.

"My grandfather was a 1901 homesteader, and I still own the farm that he drew in 1901," said the longtime member of the Pioneer Women's Club of Lawton.

Her grandfather was John Woods. The farm sits at 135th Street and East Gore Boulevard. Her children and grandchildren have built a beautiful house there and are living on that farm now, she said. Her son, Raanan Adams, is Lawton's assistant fire chief, and her daughter-in-law, Sabrina Adams, and their children, Marissa and Tristan, have been extremely active in 4-H and county fairs past and present.

"Best in Show" and first place overall went to a pie Dupler made from fresh strawberries and blueberries topped with white sugar stars of pie crust.

"I named it 'Here's to the Red, White and Blue' in dedication to the military men that have given their lives and are still serving our country to give us the freedom that we have today," she said.

She looked for Driscoll brand strawberries because they seem to her the best tasting. The blueberries are also Driscoll, and she found them this time at the Fort Sill Commissary.

Dupler also won second place overall with her pecan pie. She bought the Oklahoma-grown paper shell pecans at last year's State Fair of Oklahoma and froze them in vacuum-sealed bags.

"It's just a recipe that's been passed down through my family for ages. Just sugar and Karo syrup and vanilla and four big eggs, and I cook it on the stove for a little while. Then I put it in the crust and I arrange the pecans as near to size as I can.