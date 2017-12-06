Stand Down for veterans coincides with count

The "I Count" campaign and the Southwest Oklahoma Stand Down will both be on the same day this year, according to Jervis Jackson, director of the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care.

"I Count" is a 24-hour point-in-time survey of the homeless across a 16-county area in Southwest Oklahoma that has a specific emphasis on homeless veterans. The Stand Down is a one-day event offering a wide range of services and tools to assist homeless veterans in getting their lives on track.

In recent years the "I Count" campaign was on or about Sept. 11, but because Oklahoma City is having its Sooner Stand Down on Sept. 15, the date of Oct. 6 was selected Monday for the dual event here. The homeless count will begin at 12:01 a.m. that day, volunteers will start staging at 6:30 a.m., and the Stand Down will begin at 8 a.m.

Jackson, who led the first planning session for the twofold event, said organizers decided to combine the two because last year's turnout was the lowest seen for the Southwest Oklahoma Stand Down.

"We thought it was due to when we had it. Of course, you also attribute to that (the fact that) we've done our jobs well in the past. But what we identified with the point-in-time counts was everything is seasonal," Jackson said.