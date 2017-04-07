Stage set for Sill Summer Concert

For almost three days, more than 30 Marines and Army Entertainment workers have been setting up the stage and production equipment for the annual Fort Sill Summer Concert.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. today and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Sill Polo Field. This year's concert will feature country artists Maren Morris, Aaron Watson and Chris Bullard. A fireworks display will follow the concert.

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Justin Seaman offered his help to set up because he knows the concert is a big event for Fort Sill.

"And I know it's a big event for the Marines, and they love to come out and help and do whatever they can to support MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation)," Seaman said. "So I offered to help out and make sure this thing got seen through, and I'm willing to do whatever we can to help the MWR and the Fort Sill community."

The Marines and Army Entertainment started June 30 with building and setting up the stage and the stage's roof. But, according to Seaman, the roof was constructed in the wrong direction, so they had to start over the next day. The Polo Field also received minor damage after the storms on June 30, but Seaman said it was only tree branches scattered across the field, and it took a little bit of time to clean up the mess.

On Monday they began setting up the production equipment, like lights and sound, which will wrap up the set up for today's concert. Then the Marines and Army Entertainment will head up cleaning all day Wednesday. Seaman said the experience has been great.

"It's been a little bit hot out there, but that was kind of expected," Seaman said. " ... The Marines are working really hard and doing what they can to help out, and I think they're excited."

According to Seaman, all of the Marines assisting with set up are students, privates and privates first class, essentially "awaiting training Marines," meaning they recently arrived at Fort Sill and haven't started classes yet. Setting up for the concert was a way to occupy the Marines before they begin school, Seaman said. But they will be rewarded for their hard work by attending the concert.

"That's kind of the perks of doing this is they get to hang out, get backstage and enjoy themselves while they can, then we'll get back to work the next day," Seaman said. " ... They're awesome. They've been busting their butts all day, every day, for the last few days. And we really appreciate their work. And I think the MWR appreciates them; they've told us that many times. I couldn't ask for a better group of guys to make this happen."

The annual Fort Sill Summer Concert is for service men and women, their families and the entire Lawton-Fort Sill community. Seaman believes the concert is a good way to help the service men and women cope with being away from home and their families.

"And I think events like this that the MWR hosts for the community and for the soldiers and Marines just reminds them of being back home and it gives them something to do, keep them occupied, and it's something fun that they remember for a long time," Seaman said.

According to Michele Flanagan, Family and MWR marketing director, the concert not only serves as a morale booster, but also a fundraiser for the Fort Sill Family and MWR.

"We hold this for the soldiers," Flanagan said. "We've done an event on the Polo Field during the Independence Day holiday window for better than two decades, so we are pleased to still be able to do that. This event also raises funds to help support some of the 20-plus events we have throughout the year that are free to our soldiers and families."