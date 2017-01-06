'Spirit and Earth' celebrated  in new wildlife refuge exhibit

Six area artists have united their talents for a single show called "Spirit and Earth" at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

Patty Ferguson said she wanted the show to be about Native American art and pottery but didn't know what to call it. The name was suggested by fellow Medicine Park resident Katie Brox. The show can be seen any day this month between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The center is at the Oklahoma 49-115 junction.

"This is my third show out here, and so I decided to ask some of my favorite artists," Ferguson said.

Various sections of the show are devoted to the work of Ann Casey of Sulphur; Clark Brown, Patty Ferguson and Tom Biggs, all of Medicine Park; Diana Beach-Stamper of rural Indiahoma, and Myron Beeson of Apache.

Two of them are first-timers at the refuge. Ferguson said Casey is from Anadarko, and they've been friends since grade school. Casey describes her paintings as "stylized tepee landscapes." She is the author of a suspense novel, "Blue Rope," and is working on her second. She has an art degree from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, Chickasha.

Beeson is originally from northern Arizona, and he's a Hopi-Navajo artist and flute maker. His wife is a missionary from Pennsylvania. They met while he was living in Colorado Springs, Colo., and her missionary work brought them to Apache, where Beeson now has his studio.

His share in the show includes a product that's home-grown on the refuge bison and longhorn skulls. A patron who buys them at the annual buffalo sale here commissioned Beeson to paint them.

"He just gave me an idea of what he wanted, and I did the rest," he said.

Each skull has its own story to tell. One is of a longhorn cow with downward-pointing horns that have sawed-off ends. Beeson's theory, and it makes sense, is that this was done to protect her eyes from damage.

At the other end is the skull of a bison cow, and there are skulls of bulls and calves in between. Not only does Beeson have wood-carvings and paintings in the shows, but the CD recordings he makes with his Native American flutes can be heard year-round over the center's speaker system. He grew up on a reservation, attended public school in Winslow, Ariz., and attended college on scholarship as a cross-country runner.

Growing up in Anadarko, and having grandparents who are part Native American, gave Ferguson a love for the native culture and look.

"I like to use feathers and leather and turquoise with my pottery. I don't do anything shiny. It's all rustic and weathered and old-looking," said Ferguson, who refers to this as simply a native style. She even mixes some Medicine Park clay in with her potter's clay to make it "authentic." She's been making pottery for about 20 years.

Both Ferguson and Biggs sell their work through The Branded Bear in Medicine Park. Biggs has painted Medicine Park's history in watercolor, and he gives lessons in how to paint in this medium to a group of five people on Monday afternoons in The Old Plantation restaurant. He has included his wife's favorite, a painting of the mountains, and another of some buffalo.