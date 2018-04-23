Speaker: media in Turkey silenced by government

While growing up in Turkey, Hamit Bilici didn't know that he'd become a newspaper man. He also didn't know that he would end up an exile from his home country.

It's a path that presented the important interconnection between a free press and judiciary and the maintenance of a real democracy.

"Through my story, I hope you get an understanding of what's happening in my country ... and what happens when a democracy is destroyed," Bilici said. "I had to come here as an exiled journalist."

Bilici, the former editor-in-chief of Zaman, the major newspaper in Turkey, now lives in the Washington, D.C., area as an exile. He spoke Monday evening as part of a panel presentation "Choosing America: Freedom and Human Rights," for Cameron University's current academic festival "American Identities in the 21st Century."

Bilici began his tale by comparing Zaman in its country to the New York Times or Washington Post in America. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a crack down over the past five years that has seen his role change from a democratic president to a de facto dictator. Bilici's story offered a horrifying vision.

"Imagine that one of those newspapers (the Times or Post) got shut down by government decree and the managing editor had to escape the country," Bilici said.