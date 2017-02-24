Speaker: Black history mirrors story of Sill, nation

Retired Brig. Gen. Jesse R. Cross used this year's theme for African American/Black History Month to share the impact of some significant contributions to the nation when he spoke at Fort Sill's annual observance on Thursday.

A native Lawtonian, Cross retired from the Army on Dec. 1, 2011, after 32 years of distinguished service. He is now president and CEO of Red River Science & Technology, LLC, a Lawton-based business that provides logistics for the Army.

Cross said the simple, yet profound words of wisdom "Success Always Leaves Footprints" come from Booker T. Washington, who was born a slave on a Virginia farm.

Washington rose to become one of the most influential African American intellectuals of the late 19th century. In 1881, he founded the Tuskegee Institute, a historical black university.

"His selfless service speaks of the everlasting contributions he made in an effort to help black Americans achieve and make the nation a better place to live and raise their families," Cross said.

Success always leaves footprints, because "the race is not given to the swift nor the battle to the strong, but he who endureth to the end," he noted, adding that those who endure to the end leave a path for others to follow and show what pitfalls to avoid. When followed, footprints become a path, paths become trails, trails become roads and roads become highways that branch off to other highways.

In the 1770s, approximately 5,000 free blacks and slaves were serving in the Continental Army. In 1773, Phyllis Wheatley, after being kidnapped at the age of 8 and sold into slavery, published a book of poems, making her the first published African American poet.

Almost a hundred years later, and more than 200 years after the first slaves were brought to the colony at Jamestown, Harriet Tubman escaped from slavery and became one of the most heralded leaders of the Underground Railroad. Harriet Beecher Stowe, social activist and author of the popular anti-slavery novel "Uncle Tom's Cabin," meanwhile campaigned for social justice along with her father, Congregationalist minister Lyman Beecher.

The Buffalo Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 10th Cavalry Regiment formed up at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., on Sept. 21, 1866. In 1870, the first African American cadet, James Webster Smith, was admitted to West Point but never reached the graduation ceremonies. In 1877, however, Henry Ossian Flipper became the first to graduate, after enduring four years of prejudice and silence.