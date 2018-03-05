Souped-up road warrior hit of Fires Conference

A souped-up road warrior that looks like something out of a Mad Max movie is the hit of the 2018 Fires Conference.

Today's forward observers mobbed this sporty little roadster parked on Schimmelpfennig Road right outside Snow Hall. They eyed it hungrily, lounged in its seats to get the feel of it, drank in the briefings of its subject-matter experts.

"This is Scott Patton's baby," confided one of them.

If so, the future science and technology strategist for the Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center must be busting his buttons about now.

Kelly Scheidt, business development manager for L3 Technologies in Cincinnati, described it as a concept ISR platform. ISR stands for "intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance."

"It's set around a multi-sensor head. So you have different bands of sensing: Mid-Wave (Infrared), color, and then it has laser rangefinder (to compute the distance to an object) and a laser pointer, basically a long-range camera.

"And so the concept is, that if you get a detection for a potential target, from a radar feed perhaps, point the long-range sensor to do a combat ID of that particular object."

That's what's called Identification, Friend or Foe (IFF), a system using radar transmissions to which equipment carried by friendly forces automatically responds with a pre-coded signal.

If it's a foe, then the observer has several options: Call for fires, engage with a jammer, go into concealment or take some other form of action based on what the threat is.

The platform on which all this is mounted is a Polaris DAGOR, an ultra-light, high-mobility vehicle developed at Fort Bragg, N.C., for Special Operations Forces.

"What we're showing here is a purely passive detect, ID and defeat kill-chain. We have acoustic panels in the front. So those perform a passive detection of potential threats (meaning no detectable radar that would make the vehicle itself a target).