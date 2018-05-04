Some feeding sites see increase in students fed

Some Lawton feeding sites are seeing an increase in the number of children who are eating breakfast and lunch, as Lawton Public Schools continues its support of a state-wide teacher walkout by keeping its doors closed.

But, the district also is narrowing its list of sites to 15, due to low participation at some schools.

Lawton Public Schools was in the third day of participating in the walkout Wednesday and, like Tuesday, 20 schools across the city opened for breakfast and lunch to ensure students who needed meals would be fed. Monday already was a scheduled holiday for the district, but schools also were closed Tuesday and Wednesday and are slated to be closed today as educators continue to mass at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City in demonstrations and meeting with legislators to focus attention on the need for additional increases in education.

Karen Cooksey, principal at Pat Henry Elementary School in north Lawton, said she and her staff were getting volunteer help from the members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, as the school provided a lunch of sandwiches, raisins, carrot sticks, chips and milk to any child who walked in the door Wednesday. Shortly before noon, 16 students had taken the school up on its offer and several of the students already had finished lunch and headed to the school playground as student number 16 walked in the door.

Cooksey said her school fed breakfast to seven students Tuesday, a number that increased to 12 Wednesday morning. Volunteers still were counting Wednesday, but 20 minutes after the doors opened for lunch, they were providing lunch to student 16, compared to 17 youths who ate during the lunch hour on Tuesday.

District-wide, the figures fluctuated, depending on the school's location. Principals indicating the district fed about 200 students lunch on Tuesday at the schools opened for that purpose; the tally for Wednesday was not yet available.

What influenced dining

Cooksey said several factors influenced the dining at Pat Henry Elementary. She said weather was a factor for Wednesday's crowd, pointing to a beautiful spring day with warm temperatures that encouraged children to walk in to eat, then stay to play (by contrast, it was cold and windy Tuesday).

Pat Henry Elementary also has a tradition of providing meals and other activities in a neighborhood where many students already walk or bike to school.

The children themselves liked the idea of the meals, saying Wednesday they knew the school would be serving lunch. Several were students at the school while others were the siblings of students, but all were happy to sit down to lunch. Like other sites, the meals are "cold," meaning they are prepared with food that doesn't need to be cooked or kept warm because school kitchens are not operational.

"They try to mix it up," Cooksey said of the lunches, explaining that while fruit and vegetables are always part of the meal, organizers are trying to use different fruits on different days.

Cooksey said there really wasn't a debate about the need to feed students while the walkout continues.

"It's very important," she said, adding that parents need to know that the school is invested in "the kiddoes" by taking care of their nutritional needs.

And, she said Pat Henry already has a routine in place. Students already come to the school for various activities and the school is a summer feeding site.