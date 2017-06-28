Some in city to pay more for school lunches next year

On Tuesday evening, the Lawton Board of Education approved a proposal to raise the cost of paid elementary and secondary lunches by 10 cents.

The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 requires school districts participating in the National School Lunch Program to increase their average price for a school lunch by a minimum of 10 cents per meal until they reach a certain calculated goal amount.

"This does not affect the free or reduced school meals," said Steve Dyer, director of Child Nutrition. "By raising the price ... you will meet the threshold requirement by the National School Lunch Program. The great news is we are still one of the lower ones of the surrounding school districts."

The prices for elementary lunches will be raised from $2.25 to $2.35 and secondary lunches will be raised from $2.50 to $2.60. Elgin's price for a third- to sixth-grade meal is $2.55, while their secondary lunch is $2.80.

Plans for livestreaming athletic events

The board approved Athletic Director Mike Moore's wording of a request for proposal (RFP) for exclusive rights to livestream Lawton Public Schools athletic events and a sealed proposal return date of July 10.

Moore will send out the proposal today to businesses that have previously shown interest in a contract to provide livestreaming. Any entity interested in entering into a three-year contract with LPS for exclusive rights to livestream LPS high school athletic events beginning on the date the contract is signed and ending June 22, 2022, should call the LPS athletic director at (580) 357-6900 for the RFP.

Use of city buses

The board also approved a $70,000, 12-month memorandum of agreement between Lawton City Transit Trust (CTT), the public trust operating Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) and LPS, after Executive Director of LPS Operations Kyle Smith gave an overview of the benefits of using LATS for both the students and the school during the January through June pilot program.

About 2,100 riders from LPS took advantage of the service each month, with an increase seen during March when spring break occurred. The LATS program at Gateway Success Center has allowed the district to no longer use eight LPS buses to provide transportation to the students. The savings for one semester adds up to $15,000, the cost of paying eight drivers and providing fuel for the buses, Smith said.

According to the memorandum, the transportation service will provide unlimited access at no per-trip fare for all LPS middle school and high school students at all four middle schools, three high schools and Gateway Success Center along with LPS staff from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 on LATS fixed routes during normal bus hours.

The portion of the memorandum agreement allowing LPS staff unlimited access at no per-trip fare is on a trial basis, giving LATS the right to re-evaluate at the end of the contract based on the number of staff who use the service.

Superintendent Tom Deighan informed the board of his commitment to find a way to increase certified staff salaries this coming school year.