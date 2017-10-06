Solicitors may have deceived Lawton woman

Solicitors and customers who sell or purchase services online may not be who they appear to be.

Such may be the case in incidents reported to police by two Lawtonians.

The first, on Tuesday morning, involved a woman who said she hired a man and his company to help her move, but they deceived her, according to a report by Lawton Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole.

The woman told Cole she saw the company's solicitation on a website, and on the first day of moving the company arrived to do the job, she said. However, on the second day the company did not show up.

The woman told Cole all her attempts to contact the man and his company have failed, according to the report.

The second situation, reported Monday afternoon, involved dog a that a resident believes may have been taken to be sold, according to Officer Paul Huyssoon's report.

A man said that someone stole his dog from the backyard of his house, and the man believes the suspect is "attempting to sell the animal on (a website)," Huyssoon reported.

Change stolen from machine

Someone has been stealing change from a car wash's vacuum machine, police were told.

On Wednesday, a man told Officer Tina Bendele that for the past few nights a person he does not know has been "breaking into the money box on the vacuum machines," cracking all the latches and damaging one machine, Bendele reported.

The man said he has video footage of the person who has been stealing change.

Woman has bike taken from her

A woman told police she was traveling on Southwest E Avenue near Sheridan Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday when someone she did not know forcefully took her bicycle from her.

Lawton Police Officer Chadd Mendiola reported that when the woman said she attempted to get her bicycle back, the suspect shoved her, causing her to fall over and injure her neck.

The suspect then ran away and was last seen at Southwest 24th Street and E Avenue, according to the report.

Woman mistaken for 'Penny'

A woman discovered that a person named "Penny" hacked her credit card on Monday, and she has been mistaken for being a person named "Penney" for about four decades, the woman told Lawton police.

Officer Tina Bendele reported that the woman said she received her credit card bill and noticed a $20 charge to a company in New York City.