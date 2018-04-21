Soldiers, veterans share fun time at gathering

Camaraderie was at its finest Friday as U.S. Army active duty soldiers and veterans shared stories, jokes and laughter under a pavilion outside the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center, 501 SE Flower Mound Road.

The Family Readiness Group for Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery at Fort Sill hosted a cookout, and United Service Organizations (USO) volunteered to sponsor activities, including a bean bag toss, dunk tank and bounce house for children.

As the cool wind blew and country music rang from a speaker, soldiers took turns throwing a ball at a red target which dunked one soldier at a time into a tank of water.

Spec. Ryan Mutter is one of the brave soldiers who volunteered to sit on the hot seat inside the tank. Like all the others, he went in dry and came out soaked.

After Richard Williams, a veteran at the center, watched the ball hit the smack-dab center of the target, he burst into laughter and commented on the solider's good aim.

"I think he's been dunked four times," Williams said.

Williams, whose hometown is Colorado Springs, served three years as a heavy equipment operator. Williams said he has lived at the center for a year and six months, and he enjoys visiting with the Fort Sill soldiers.

"They bring a lot of fun," he said. "It means a lot."

Capt. Justin Allison coordinated the event with the goal of increasing the morale, welfare and overall health of his 58 soldiers, while also giving back to veterans and the Lawton Fort Sill community.

"I love just being able to see all the families, kids and my soldiers having a good time," Allison said.

First Sgt. Joshua Manfull, an Oregon native, has been stationed at Fort Sill for 12 years. He said the cookout was an opportunity for camaraderie as soldiers learned from the veterans who reminisced about their days in the Army and shared stories.

"It's important to not forget the veterans who, in the past, served like we are today," Manfull said. "We must keep their history alive."

Platoon Sgt. Reason Mayley agreed with Manfull, adding that the veterans are the ones who "paved the way and set the tone for what the Army is today."