Snowstorm socks Lawton

Friday's weather offered a winter wonderland for some and a frozen fright for others.

Many public school children could only watch longingly from the insides of their classrooms as thick snowflakes began falling in the morning hours after classes had already started. The forecast for overnight snow fizzled out as a light dusting much to the chagrin of students. The predicted 4 inches of precipitation was only taking its time to arrive pushing into the western part of the state during rush hour. By 9:30 a.m., the heaviest snowfall hit Lawton, dropping as much as 3 inches or more in some locations until it tapered off before 1 p.m.

The Kiowa County Sheriff's Office in Hobart reported that the snow had ended over most of the county by 1 p.m. A dispatcher reported that roads and highways throughout the county were generally in good condition with no accidents reported.

Randy Hasley, Tillman County Emergency Management director, said 1 inches of snow was reported in the Frederick area as of noon, but roads were generally safe with little traffic and no injury accidents. He also reported that no ice accumulations or power outages were reported in Tillman County.

"If you have to get out, take precautions and drive slowly," he said.

Lloyd Colston, City of Altus emergency management director, reported that snowfall totaled 1.75 inches in the city and 1.5 inches at Altus Air Force Base. He said unofficial reports of up to 2 inches of snow came in from around Altus and surrounding areas of Jackson County. He said the highways and major thoroughfares were in good condition but that residential streets and county roads were much less passable and could worsen Friday night and early today as wet roadways and those covered in snow could become icy.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop M in Altus, which serves Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman counties, reported that troopers worked two accidents and reports of motorists sliding off roadways. No injuries were reported.

The worst of conditions initially forecast to be along Interstate 40 drifted a bit south. The Anadarko Police Department reported around 2 inches of snowfall, which had moved on before noon. No accidents were reported and everyone managed to stay safe if they ventured out. Apache reported slightly more snow, but no accidents, injuries or damage.

A bit farther south, it was a different story. Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley reported that snow flurries were still falling at around 1:30 p.m. in the northern portion of the county. He said deputies were busy checking county roads for vehicles sliding off the pavement and landing in ditches. He said no injury accidents were reported in the county as of Friday afternoon.

"We advised motorists not to get out unless they have to," he said. "If you do have to get out, drive slow and don't follow too close to the vehicle in front of you."

Although the snow had ended by sunset, Stradley predicted that driving conditions would only worsen due to slick conditions.

Elgin Police Chief Paul Tracy wasn't sure how much snowfall his area received, but it was enough to create severe issues for motorists.

"The road conditions are absolutely terrible," he said. "They're very slick. They've salted the main roads a little. Just the turnpike, I think. But nothing in town or anywhere else close."