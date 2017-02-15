Snow specks spotted with rain

A day full of moderate to heavy rain in the Lawton area Monday gave way to lighter rain early Tuesday before reports of light snow came in Tuesday afternoon amid above-freezing temperatures.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation sent crews to treat roadways in Greer and Kiowa counties Tuesday afternoon. ODOT reported roadways in those two counties as becoming slushy.

At around 2:30 p.m., radar indicated snow falling along and north of a line from Shamrock, Texas-Duke-Altus-Roosevelt-Cooperton-Carnegie line, which continued west across the Texas Panhandle and north through west central Oklahoma.

The 24-hour rainfall totals as of 3:30 p.m. as confirmed by the National Weather Service in Norman included Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, 1.31 inches; Fort Sill, 1.54 inches; Duncan, 0.02 inches; Frederick, 0.91 of an inch; Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 1.51 inches; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 1.66 inches.