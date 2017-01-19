Smith closing book on 30-year career as judge

After 30 years on the bench, Comanche County District Judge Mark Smith is retiring effective Jan. 31 to begin a new life chapter.

A retirement reception for Smith is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday in his court room on the fourth floor of the courthouse.

Smith has served as district judge since 1992 after previously serving five years as municipal judge for the City of Lawton. He was born in Muskogee and came to Lawton with his family at age 6. He attended Swinney Elementary School and Tomlinson Junior High before graduating from Eisenhower High School. He then attended Cameron University before transferring to Oklahoma State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree, and then went on to the Oklahoma City University Law School, where he earned his juris doctor in 1975.

After law school, Smith returned to Lawton where he operated a private law practice for four years. He was then hired by the City of Lawton as prosecutor for eight years before becoming a municipal judge the next five years. In 1992, he succeeded former district judge Bill Roberts in that seat and his court room.

"This courthouse was built in 1974 and this courtroom has only been occupied by two judges," Smith said. "Roberts was great and quite a character."

Smith said that his career as an attorney and later a judge was influenced by his older brother, who was attending law school during his childhood.

"I naturally gravitated to be a lawyer," he said. And then becoming a judge was something I always wanted to do from the start."

During his 25 years as district judge, Smith said that he presided over four capital murder cases in which he affirmed the death penalty as recommended by the juries. Of those four cases, one of the suspects has already been executive while another died in prison and two are now being appealed. This is in addition to numerous other murder cases he presided over during the same period.

"Obviously the death penalty cases are the most serious kind," he said. "And you also have victims involved. In each of those trials, the victims also addressed the court."

Many other types of criminal and civil cases were presented to Smith over the past 25 years. He said this included many child custody cases.

"You do the best you can based on the facts presented in court," he said ."Those are the cases you end up taking home with you each night."