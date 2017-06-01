Slow down, stay safe as snowy blast sweeps area

With winter weather settling over Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma, folks need to be prepared by taking steps that will ensure their safety and the safety of others.

A winter weather advisory for snow was issued by the National Weather Service Thursday morning. "Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities," it stated.

There are tips to keep safe while driving and preparations a person can make to deal with a snow storm. According to Trooper Dwight Durant, who is the public relations officer for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, "Most crashes can be prevented by driving slower on bad roads, and keeping plenty of distance between vehicles."

Chuck Mai, with AAA Oklahoma, also offered tips.

"You've got to make sure that your car is ready for bad conditions," Mai said. "You need to keep a close eye on your battery, because the colder it gets, the fewer cranking amps it has. Another thing you have to keep an eye on is your tires. Make sure they have adequate tread and they are properly inflated."

Mai added that people need to be mentally prepared to drive in bad conditions.

"Always allow yourself more time to get where you are going. Be prepared to take it slow and easy, if need be, and anticipate the flow of traffic," he said. "If the traffic in front and behind you are going slow, do likewise. Don't go too fast for the conditions of the road."

Mai said it can be helpful to put something heavy, like a cinder block or bag of sand in the trunk of a car to help it get a better grip on icy roads.