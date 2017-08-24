Slaying suspect still on run

ALTUS Police have found a car owned by a Lawton man charged with the weekend murder of an Altus resident, but the suspect is still at large.

Body found inditch west of Frederick

The body of a man believed to be 32-year-old Jared Allen Holmes was discovered Tuesday by the Tillman County Sheriff's Office about 1 miles west of Frederick. Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said police believe Holmes was shot and killed Sunday night inside a home in the 400 block of North Julian Street. Altus police investigators traveled to the location where the victim's body was found. Holmes' body was taken to the office of the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City in order to determine a positive identification, and cause of death.

A white 2007 Dodge Charger belonging to the suspect, Marielle Trey Smith, was recovered by Lawton police at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Sherwood Village mobile home park, 601 NE Flower Mound Road.

"Officers searched the trailer park and the home it was parked in front of but didn't find him," said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, the Lawton Police Department's public information officer. "Altus police have got a warrant and picked it (the car) up."

Murphy confirmed the vehicle was recovered and taken to Altus for processing.