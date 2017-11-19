Sill will hold Candlelight Stroll

The Fort Sill National Historic Landmark Museum's annual Candlelight Stroll will be on Dec. 9. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and the limit per person is four tickets. Tickets will not be held.

The annual Candlelight Stroll takes the visitor back to Fort Sill as it was in the 1870s. The National Historic Landmark boasts 37 buildings dating from the 19th century. Those buildings compose the most complete frontier fort in existence from the Indian Wars period in the United States.

The tour begins and ends at the Museum Visitor Center, Building 435, which is on the southeast corner of the Old Post Quadrangle. Refreshments will be served.

Volunteers will escort groups by candlelight around the Old Post Quadrangle visiting five locations: the Guardhouse, the Cavalry Barracks, Sherman House (the commanding general's quarters), the Old Post Chapel and the First School of Fire.

Historic interpreters including Buffalo Soldiers, deputy U.S. marshals, clergy and artillery officers of the day will present the history at each location, as well as leading the tours. The first post commander, Col. Benjamin Grierson, and his wife, Alice, will be present to welcome everyone at Sherman House.