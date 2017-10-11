Sill welcomes new commanding general

Command of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) passed from Maj. Gen. Brian J. McKiernan to Maj. Gen. Wilson A. ("Al") Shoffner Jr. in a picturesque ceremony Thursday on the historic Old Post Quadrangle.

Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery (FA), flawlessly executed two 13-round salutes in honor of the outgoing and incoming commanders. In company with the officiating officer, Lt. Gen. Michael Lundy, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., they trooped the line in a World War II-era halftrack driven by Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Museum Director Jonathan Bernstein.

At an awards ceremony that preceded the command change, Lundy pinned a Distinguished Service Medal on McKiernan's lapel for what he accomplished here over the past 16 months. As the only officer of his rank with paratrooper credentials, McKiernan heads next to Fort Bragg, N.C., where he will be deputy commanding general for the 18th Airborne Corps.

His wife, Dr. Sharon McKiernan, was presented both the Governor's Commendation from Gov. Mary Fallin for her support of military families and the Margaret C. Corbin Award from Training and Doctrine Commanding Gen. David G. Perkins for exemplary volunteerism for military personnel and their families.

"When you think of Brian and Sharon, you really think of selfless service," Lundy said, adding of the upcoming assignment, "We always pick our very best to do that. That is our global response force, our premier rapid reaction corps for the Army."

Lundy said the McKiernans have told him many times that this was their best assignment. McKiernan told well-wishers present that they make it hard to leave the Lawton Fort Sill community.

"We had no hometown. We now have a hometown Ö We've had a great ride," McKiernan said. Afterward, he said this is the kind of place where people pull you in and make you feel part of the community right away. He said all four of their daughters and his wife were engaged by members of the community and made to feel at home.

The ceremony made him think "of how much more work we have to do in Fires. We're at a great place right now in our Army in terms of rebuilding some capability that has really important implications for Lawton Fort Sill because we should see some significant growth in force structure. And that's going to increase the mission here at Fort Sill Ö

"I wasn't really ready to leave this great community and this great mission here at Fort Sill, but when the Army asks you to move on to another mission, that's what we do."

McKiernan confirmed he will still be a paratrooper at Bragg. One of the first things senior leaders asked him was "are you healthy and can you still jump out of airplanes?" During the ceremony he promised his wife he will keep his feet and knees together, and he's just glad he has a doctor in the house.

McKiernan also noted that Shoffner is the third Field Artillery CG in a row to have started from the same battery command Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne FA and he's going to make it a point to size up the present battery commander as soon as he gets to Fort Bragg.

His proudest accomplishment here was to reinforce among the Army's senior leadership the importance of Fires on the future battlefield and gain some serious momentum in terms of restoring some of the capability capacity of the Army to fight major combat operations and the importance of Fires inside of that space.