Sill welcomes chief of staff

Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence welcomed back Col. Todd Wasmund as their new chief of staff at a reveille ceremony Friday.

Wasmund and his wife, Tracy, return after a five-year absence. During his last tour here, Wasmund commanded 1st Battalion, 17th Field Artillery, in 2009-2011 and then served a year as director of strategic communications (STRATCOM). In 2010 he and Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Brunwald led the 350 soldiers of the "Copperhead Battalion" on a year-long deployment to Afghanistan, where they conducted a NATO training mission.

In his most recent assignment, Wasmund commanded 3rd Infantry Division Artillery at Fort Stewart, Ga.

Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan, commander of Fort Sill and the FCoE, directed the audience's attention to the large turnout by the Wasmund family, as all eight grandchildren and a number of the couple's five children were able to be present.

"Tracy, it's so good to have you back home here in Oklahoma," the general said. "The Army's been working you and Todd hard, and I'm just so glad that you could be back here on Fort Sill and close to family and friends, but most importantly, back in our arms here at the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill."

He noted that this is where it began for the honoree. Wasmund came here for the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy in 1991. He passed through here again and again, commanding first a basic training battery and then a firing battery as a captain.

Of his time here as STRATCOM director for retired Lt. Gen. David Halverson, McKiernan said, "You always need that one officer who has a calming effect on his commander, and that's Todd. He's the quintessential calming influence in any storm."

The general described Wasmund as a seasoned and accomplished leader with time in combat and on the Joint Staff with the J-35 (future operations).

"As a matter of fact, we can thank him for all the work on the response when we had that Ebola outbreak. All the orders were coming from his desk. And quite frankly, it was odd to see how far-reaching that was, because even as the deputy commander of the Eighth Army in Korea, and my wife as the surgeon, we had tasks and a mission to get after to contain that outbreak and also help respond," McKiernan said.

The general also highlighted Wasmund's distinguished service as the Divarty commander for 3rd Infantry Division.

"As we're bringing the Divarty back into prominence within our force, it was great to have a seasoned and capable Fires leader like Todd to lead that effort. And quite frankly, I get lots of cards and letters from division commanders, and almost unanimously they say there's one indispensable colonel in the division, and that is the division artillery commander, and it was no different in 3rd Infantry Division," he said.

McKiernan said he had the opportunity to consider any full colonel in field artillery or air defense artillery for the post, and Wasmund's name came out on top. Looking over the photos of past chiefs of staff in McNair Hall, the general said he lost count at 15 on the number who went on to become general officers. Five later served here as commanding general.