Sill volunteers help count city’s homeless

Almost six dozen soldiers were on the front lines Friday when the annual I Count campaign scoured Southwest Oklahoma to take a census of the area's homeless population.

The count, which officially was from midnight to midnight, is an attempt to locate everyone without shelter in the 16-county area, documenting the need for assistance and, in particular, attempting to identify homeless military veterans.

Some 75 private nonprofits and churches, veterans' organizations and state and local government agencies were part of the project, and 69 soldiers from Fort Sill's 75th Field Artillery Brigade were the volunteer backbone of the field campaign in Lawton as they fanned out to places that homeless people were likely to be.

The soldiers met at the Lawton Housing Authority office and picked up their assignments and instructions before heading out for the count.

Jervis Jackson, campaign chairman, was happy to see the turnout.

"This is what makes it easier, the volunteers," he said.

First Sgt. Jason Ramirez, first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery, said it's never hard to find volunteers.

"We love the fact that it was all volunteers and I think soldiers look forward to this," he said.